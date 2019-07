CLEARFIELD, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Racers are starting their engines for UMI Performance’s 3rd Annual Autocross Challenge.

One hundred cars will be racing on the Autocross course at UMI Motorsports Park in Clearfield for the chance to win their class championship.

The event also supports two charities, the Emily Whitehead Foundation, which focuses on cancer research, and the ALS Association.

Races will take place from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and Saturday.