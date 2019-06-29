U.S. Marshalls arrest Hanover Township murder suspect in Georgia

SCRANTON, Pa (WTAJ) — United States Marshall Martin J. Pane announced Thursday that the U.S. Marshalls Service (USMS) arrested Tremaine Jamison in Savannah, Georgia.

Earlier Thursday, members of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force along with Savannah Police Department located and arrested Jamison after a brief foot pursuit. Jamison, 29-years old, was turned over to local law enforcement for processing. He will await a local hearing to determine his extradition back to Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

Jamison is the suspect of a homicide that occurred on May 31, 2017 in the Marion Terrace Housing Complex in Hanover Township. Jamison allegedly shot and killed the victim during an altercation.

On June 1, 2017, an arrest warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge Joseph A. Halesey, who charged Jamison with Criminal Homicide and Possession of a Prohibited Firearm.

At the request of the Pennsylvania State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania began investigating the whereabouts of Jamison.

During the two year investigation leads were worked by Marshals Service Tasks Forces in the Southern District of New York, Western District of New York, Western District of North Carolina and South District of Georgia.

In 2018, the Pennsylvania State Police added Jamison to their Top Ten Most Wanted list. Recently information was developed that Jamison may have fled to Savannah, Georgia.

U.S. Marshals Service task force in Scranton sent an investigative lead to their counterparts on the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located in Georgia.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “It is the Marshals Service Task Force’s top priority to arrest violent offenders, especially those who have no regard for human life. It is my sincere hoped that this fugitive’s arrest can bring some sense of closure to the victim’s family.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county, and local police agencies. The concept of all USMS-led fugitive task forces is to seek out and arrest the nation’s most dangerous offenders.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov