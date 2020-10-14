U.S. Labor Secretary quarantined after visiting Johnstown

Secretary of Labor nominee Eugene Scalia speaks during his nomination hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — United States Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia has been placed in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

According to our news partners at the Tribune-Democrat, Scalia’s wife tested positive on Tuesday afternoon and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Scalia visited JWF industries in Johnstown on Tuesday, hours before his wife received her positive test results.

Scalia’s most recent COVID-19 test results on Tuesday evening came back negative, according to the Tribune-Democrat.

He will be following health professional recommendations and will stay in quarantine as a precaution.