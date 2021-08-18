U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs help raise suicidal awareness

(WTAJ)– Two representatives of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs wanted to shed some light on suicidal awareness among veterans.

The Executive Assistant to Director of the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center in Altoona Shawn Shenk, and Psychologist Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Dr. Michelle Vella-Healy, both brought up ways that the VA are helping veterans.

The VA has had a rise in phone calls from veterans’ families and veterans dealing with PTSD themselves. Shenk explained how the rise in calls are considered a good thing because people are reaching out.

Dr. Vella-Healy explained all the different types of resources that the VA offers veterans suffering from PTSD. She also added that in terms of the road to recovery for veterans dealing with PTSD, the quicker they reach out for help, the easier the road to recovery can be.

There also has been a trend in using more mindful remedies such as meditation to help veterans with PTSD.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs want people to be aware of these signs of suicide risk:

Thinking about hurting or killing yourself.

Looking for ways to kill yourself.

Talking about death, dying or suicide.

Self-destructive behavior such as drug abuse, weapons, ect.

Hoplessness, feeling like there’s no way out.

Anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness or mood swings

Feeling like there is no reason to live.

Engaging in risy activities without thinking.

Increasing alcohol or drug abuse.

Withdrawing from family and friends.

If you or someone you know is a veteran in crisis, you can call the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center at 1-800-273-8255 or the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs at 1-800-698-2411.