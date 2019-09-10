U.S. Department of Transportation to reimburse Central PA counties for highway repairs

Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao, announced that the USDOT Federal Highway Administration is reimbursing Pennsylvania $11.6 million for highway repairs.

From August to September 2018, PA and other states experienced heavy rains and flooding that caused severe damage to federal-aid highways. Counties to be receiving reimbursement will include Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Northumberland, Tioga, and more.

The funds come from an overall emergency package totally $871.2 million to help more than 40 states and U.S. territories such as American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.