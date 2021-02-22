U.S. Department of Education advises states to be flexible with assessments

The U.S. Department of Education is advising states to be flexible when giving statewide examinations.

This includes extending the testing window and moving assessments to the summer and fall, giving assessments remotely, and shortening them to make testing easier.

They say they’re prepared to work with states to address their individual needs and they’re allowing states to request waivers that will help disadvantaged students receive accurate test scores.

They’re also encouraging states to extend the testing window for English Language Proficiency assessments even if they’re already underway.