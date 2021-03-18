U.S. Army Corps of Engineers release Raystown Lake Master Plan

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- It took two years to revise, but the master plan for the local favorite, Raystown Lake, is finally complete. And according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the community played a critical part in building its framework.

“What we really wanted as part of the master plan revision was to have feedback from our community, from our visitors, to see what do they envision for Raystown for the next 15 to 25 years,” said Research Biologist, Tara Whitsel.

By providing community members a voice, the Army Corps team says they received more than 1,500 comments back, majority of which were focused on the land classification for the Hawns Bridge Area.

“The Hawns Bridge Area was divided into 4 different land use parcels. One being environmentally sensitive areas that’s where we’re going to work to protect special status species. And two other land classification areas were for wildlife management and for vegetative management purposes. So our primary focus on those areas then are to work to create optimal habitat for wildlife and to work to manage that the vegetation that is present on the Hawns Bridge Area,” said Whitsel.

Another critical part of the revision process was conducting a Boat Carrying Capacity Study for their lake. Park Ranger Allen Gwinn says their results showed that capacity level was reached and exceeded.

“The spaces that are here now we’ll continue to use, we’ll continue to offer to the public, but as you come, don’t expect us to be expanding parking lots or expanding more boating opportunities because those would lead to more boats which would lead to more crowdedness and more unsafe feeling,” said Gwinn.

Project Manager Jude Herrington says future plans of action like expanding bike opportunities and boat cleaning stations were identified in the framework as well. But he says the master plan does not appropriate money to any developments.

Until funding comes along, Herrington says public won’t see any immediate changes.