Tyrone woman crashes stolen car, flees scene

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police say a Tyrone woman ran away after crashing a stolen car.

Tessa M. Schroy, 28, is accused of running away and then denying she was driving after wrecking a 2006 Cadillac CTS on Rossman Road in Antis Township the morning of Saturday, Nov. 21, according to charges filed by state police.

It was about 9:30 a.m. when Schroy lost control on a curve. The car drove up an embankment, flipped on its side and slid down the road another 40 feet on Rossman Road near the intersection with Grazierville Road, state police noted.

A witness who heard the crash and walked to the scene allegedly encountered a “half running, half walking” Schroy, who when he spoke to her, denied she was driving or that the car belonged to her.

State police said the Cadillac did not belong to Schroy and she took it without the knowledge or permission of its owner.

When questioned by state police the day of the crash, Schroy denied she was in a wreck and she said she had not been driving, state police added.

Schroy was arraigned Monday morning by Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller and released on an unsecured $50,000 bond. She is charged with felony theft and misdemeanor unlawful use of an automobile along with several traffic citations, including driving on a suspended license.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23 in Tyrone District Court.

