Tyrone upsets Central, advances to state final

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — County rivals, Tyrone and Central, battled it out at PNG Field for a spot in the PIAA 3A state championship game.
In front of over 2,400 fans, the game began when Central’s Paxton Kling drew a walk and was able to score off a Tyrone error. Central lead Tyrone 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first.
The score remained 1-0 through the second but an RBI double by Tyrone’s Brandon Lucas allowed for a Golden Eagle’s run, tying the game 1-1 during the bottom of the third.
Once again, the game reached a stalemate. The Central Dragons were able to regain the lead after an RBI double by Hunter Klotz, making the score 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Momentum shifted during the bottom of sixth after Tyrone tied the game 2-2 off a double play. A Central error and a pop fly pushed the Tyrone lead to 4-2 heading into the last inning.
Tyrone was able to hold off Central in the top of seventh, winning the game 4-2.
Tyrone will move on to face Oley Valley for the PIAA 3A state title, Thursday June 17 at 1:30 p.m. in State College.
