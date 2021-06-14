Tyrone upsets Central, advances to state final

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 17: A view of baseballs on the turf before the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field on May 17, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — County rivals, Tyrone and Central, battled it out at PNG Field for a spot in the PIAA 3A state championship game.

In front of over 2,400 fans, the game began when Central’s Paxton Kling drew a walk and was able to score off a Tyrone error. Central lead Tyrone 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first.

The score remained 1-0 through the second but an RBI double by Tyrone’s Brandon Lucas allowed for a Golden Eagle’s run, tying the game 1-1 during the bottom of the third.

Once again, the game reached a stalemate. The Central Dragons were able to regain the lead after an RBI double by Hunter Klotz, making the score 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Momentum shifted during the bottom of sixth after Tyrone tied the game 2-2 off a double play. A Central error and a pop fly pushed the Tyrone lead to 4-2 heading into the last inning.

Tyrone was able to hold off Central in the top of seventh, winning the game 4-2.

Tyrone will move on to face Oley Valley for the PIAA 3A state title, Thursday June 17 at 1:30 p.m. in State College.