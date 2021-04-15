Tyrone theater company bringing dinner theater back to the area

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Iron Bridge Dinner Theater based out of Tyrone is bringing back dinner theater after a long break due to COVID-19. The company is set to bring their performance of ‘The Ark’ to the stage next week, April 21st – May 2nd.

The company’s owner, producer, and director Drew Baker says while most people might think of Noah’s art as being strictly biblical, it’s not and he says this is a show that everyone can enjoy. “It’s not anything in your face biblical, it’s a fun entertaining uplifting show that is good for anyone uh of all walks of life you’re going to laugh, you’re going to laugh til you cry, you’re going to be moved to tears, and you’re going to cry until you cry some more and then you’re going to leave with a smile on your face,” says Baker.

Dinner will be served in a cafeteria style, and will be traditional food that “Noah’s wife would have prepared,” says Baker. He says the audience will be surprised to see immersed they will become in the show.

If you’re interested in getting tickets to see ‘The Ark’ you can call (814) 505-2551. There are matinee performances on Wednesday and Thursday at noon, Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.