Tyrone regional health network joins Penn Highlands healthcare

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone Hospital has officially joined Penn Highlands Healthcare as of Nov. 1 and has been renamed “Penn Highlands Tyrone.”

This is now the sixth hospital within the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.

“Welcoming Penn Highlands Tyrone to the Penn Highlands Healthcare system represents another significant chapter for our organization, as well as our region,” said Steven M. Fontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Penn Highlands Healthcare.

“As we continue to expand farther southeast to make our premier services available throughout more of Pennsylvania, it was clear from our due diligence process that Tyrone Hospital comes with a long tradition of providing exceptional care to the Tyrone community and its surrounding area. This aligned with our fundamental mission to deliver quality healthcare that’s based within close-knit, hometown communities.”