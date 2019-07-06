Tyrone Police looking for robbery, possible car theft suspects

Tyrone Police are looking for robbery and car theft suspects. (Tyrone Borough Police Department Facebook)

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Borough Police Department is looking for two people in connection to a robbery that may be connected to a stolen car.

Police say they found the stolen vehicle abandoned at the Tyrone Sheetz and believe the two suspects are near the area.

Police also say they have identified the suspects but have not yet found them. The female suspect is thin built, has medium length brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with horizontal stripes, dark skinny jeans, and a black hoodie tied around her waist .

Her male counterpart is identified as wearing a red hat, thin build, and having dark colored hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tyrone Borough Police at 814-684-1364 or the non-emergency number at 814-940-5950.