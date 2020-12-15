Tyrone police chief resigns

TYRONE, Pa . (WTAJ) — Tyrone Borough Police Chief John Romeo has resigned, according to Tyrone Borough Mayor Bill Latchford.
Borough Council accepted Romeo’s resignation letter Monday night and appointed department veteran Officer Jessica Walk to serve as interim police chief.
Walk, a full-time Tyrone police officer since 2005, previously took on the role of interim police chief in 2010 when Romeo’s predecessor Joseph Beachem vacated the job to take a police chief position in Butler County.
Tyrone currently has six full-time officers, including Walk.