Tyrone mother wins prestigious photography award

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone mother is being recognized by one the most prestigious print photography competitions in the world.
Photographer, Kimberly Wright has been going to the ‘Wedding And Portrait Photography International’ conference or ‘WPPI’ for 5 years. Last Friday, a photo she submitted won the silver award. She says the idea came from her daughter who was experiencing a dark time in her life.
The photo is of her daughter at the Grand Central Terminal in New York City.
Kimberly says “she felt all alone and I really wanted to just capture that in the picture and when I heard that I won I just.. I couldn’t even believe it…. that people like that actually look at somebody like me whose from here in this tiny town of Tyrone and they thought it was good.”
Kimberly highly recommends the conference to photographers and filmmakers who want professional feedback on their work.