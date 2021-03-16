Tyrone man on lam after slipping away from house arrest is now in jail

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man accused of removing his GPS bracelet last summer while on house arrest is in jail.

John Updike, 45, was sentenced in Jan. 2020 to five years special probation, 90 days in jail and 275 days of house arrest after pleading guilty to a third-offense DUI, but on July 28, the Blair County Adult Probation & Parole Office received an alert that his house arrest bracelet had been tampered with, according to charges filed by the Blair County District Attorney’s Office.

A couple of days earlier, on July 26, Updike tested positive for methamphetamine at the probation office in Altoona and when officers tried to call Updike, he didn’t answer and his voicemail was not set up.

It was about 10 a.m. on July 28 when the probation office received the tamper alert and when probation officers showed up at Updike’s home on the 200 block of Main Street in Northwood, just outside Tyrone, they found his GPS bracelet and his breathalyzer on the welcome mat on his front porch, according to the charges.

Updike was charged with felony escape in August after officers never heard from or saw Updike again.

Updike’s bail was set on Saturday at $40,000 cash and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30 in Tyrone District Court.