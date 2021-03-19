Tyrone Irish Heritage Days begin

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Tyrone was covered in green this Friday evening, kickstarting the first of 3 Irish Heritage Days.

It involved “Green Beer at the Brew,” a shamrock lighting, a youth dance performance, and music by the Altoona Brass Collective.

And of course the day ended with colorful fireworks lighting the night sky.

WTAJ caught up with Miss Central Pennsylvania, Meghan Sinisi who had the honor of lighting the shamrock. She tells us “The community here in Tyrone is always so thrilled to get together and I think after the year that we’ve had everyone is so excited to come together as a community and celebrate St. Patrick’s day the way that we have been able to in the past.”

The Celtic heritage fun continues in the morning starting with the ‘Gold Rush 5K and the 10K kids sprint.

Saturday is the biggest day for the event with 12 different activities happening throughout the day.

You can find the complete schedule of events on the “Tyrone Events And Promotions” Facebook page.