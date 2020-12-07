Police search for suspects in Tyrone High School burglaries

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Tyrone are investigating two burglaries at the Tyrone Area High School Field House.
According to police, the burglaries happened on or around Nov. 15 and another one occurred on or around Dec. 2. Police are asking for assistance in identifying the vehicle pictured below.
Anyone with information should contact the Tyrone Police Department at 814-684-1365.
