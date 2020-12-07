Police search for suspects in Tyrone High School burglaries

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken is frying up a batch of drama for Lifetime, with the premiere of its first original mini-movie, "A Recipe for Seduction."

The movie will feature former "Saved By the Bell" star and current "Extra" host Mario Lopez as the franchise's iconic Colonel Sanders character, based on its founder. The poster features Lopez with salt-and-peppered hair, glasses and a beard.