TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Tyrone Area High School graduate is taking over a local butcher shop, continuing the legacy his family began.

Cash Sprankle is the new owner of Sprankle’s Butcher Shop. He is taking over the position from his father after completing training as an inaugural member of Penn State’s butchering program.

Only five students were accepted into the program for its initial year.

Sprankle is expanding the shop to feature different cuts and techniques he learned through the program.

“There’s just not a lot of younger people that do it and got into it,” Sprankle said.

Cash is a fourth generation butcher and said his family will continue to play a role in the business.

“Family means a lot to us here, obviously without our family we couldn’t do what we’re doing, and it’s all going to be family run,” Sprankle said.

The Sprankle family is preparing for a soft opening in the coming weeks with the new additions.