Tyrone gears up for championship, community rallies behind

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a thrilling win against county rival, Central High School, the Tyrone Golden Eagles clinched their spot in the PIAA 3A State Championship final, Thursday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Tyrone opened up their playoff run with a 6-4 win over Bedford advancing to the quarter-finals against Hopewell. In the quarter-finals, Tyrone crushed Hopewell, 8-1 despite a rain delay affecting the game.

Rain was also a problem in the semi-final where Tyrone defeated No. 1 Central, 4-2 in front of 2,400 fans at PNG field after an hour-long weather delay.

Despite the school’s history of winning records, Tyrone has never won a state playoff game. The Golden Eagles are 0-2 at the state playoff level losing to Bedford and Ridgway in back-to-back seasons.

Tyrone’s championship opponent, Oley Valley, is looking to grab their fourth state title Thursday in their sixth final game appearance.

The Tyrone community has been a huge support system for the baseball team throughout the season, following and cheering on the players every step of the way.

Tickets are still available for the championship game at Penn State’s Medlar Field and can be purchased through the PIAA website.