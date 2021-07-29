Tyrone Gardners Candies holds fundraiser for families of house explosion

TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — After the explosion in Tyrone on Monday, the community is coming together to raise money for the families affected.

Gardners Candies in Tyrone is donating a dollar of every ice cream item sold Wednesday and Thursday.

They have already raised over 700 dollars from sales and donations.

The Tyrone Gardners candies manager Kristin Barrett said a lot of people are doing a lot of good through this tragedy and are happy to support their town.

“It’s just heartbreaking and you just dont know what to do you want to reach out and do something good and we’re hoping this is something we can do that will help the families,” Barrett said.

The fundraiser will go until 9 PM Thursday.

The manager encourages the community to come out and grab a sweet treat to help support the victims.