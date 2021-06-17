Tyrone defeats Oley Valley, brings home state title

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In their first-ever baseball state championship game, with a sea of orange filling the stands, Tyrone Area High School defeated Oley Valley in the PIAA 3A title game.

The Oley Valley Lynx were unable to put any runs on the board during their first at-bat heading into the bottom of the first inning. The Tyrone Golden Eagles grabbed the lead early off a line drive to left field by sophomore Ross Gampe to send senior Bryce Hunter home, 1-0 Golden Eagles.

The score stayed 1-0 through the second inning and into the bottom of the third until Senior Rodney Schultz hit a triple which would set him up for a run home off an Oley Valley error and a grounder by senior Brandon Lucas, 2-0 Tyrone. A two-out error leads to another run for Tyrone by Lucas making the score 3-0 heading into the fourth.

In the fourth inning, Hunter hits an RBI single to bring home senior Blaine Hoover making the score 4-0. Hunter was able to score again off a Lucas RBI single adding to their lead, 5-0.