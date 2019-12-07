Tyrone Christmas Parade

Friday night, Tyrone had their annual tree lighting ceremony and Christmas parade.

WTAJ’s Studio 814 Host, Jordan Tracy was the parade’s grand marshal.

The parade included carriages with Christmas lights, people throwing candy to children, fire trucks and horses.

Locals tell us they love how the parade brings the community together to celebrate the holidays.

“I just really enjoy, seeing everyone come together, having everyone be here to celebrate something and I just think that Christmas is like the best time of the year, cause’ everyone comes together,” Grace Rose, said.

After the parade families went inside the youth organization, Joshua House, for cookies, hot chocolate, christmas carols from Tyrone High’s marching band, and a chance for kids to see Santa.