Tyrone baseball moves on to semi-finals

Tyrone moves on to the PIAA baseball semi-finals.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Golden Eagles overcame an early deficit and a rainstorm to defeat the Hopewell Vikings, 8-1 in the state playoff quarterfinals.

The first-inning of the 3A PIAA showdown remained scoreless, however, Hopewell gained an early lead at the top of the second, 1-0.

Two errors by Hopewell in the second inning allowed for six runs and a comfortable lead for Tyrone heading into the third inning, 6-1. Heavy rains forced both teams off the field for a delay, but Tyrone was able to tack on two more runs before closing out the fourth, 8-1.

Tyrone maintained their seven-run lead for the remainder of the rainy game and will face Central High School in the PIAA 3A semi-finals, Monday, June 14.

