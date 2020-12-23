Tyrone Area School District welcomes new principal

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Tyrone Area School District welcomes a new principal to their middle school, Shane Cowher.

Cowher graduated from Tyrone Area high school in 1998. He says filling the position as well as seeing some of his old teachers feels surreal.

While Cowher has worked outside of the district his entire career, he says he believes this will be of benefit to staff and students, as he can bring a variety of experiences that he’s learned from other schools to theirs.

Cowher says he has a love for the town as he was born and raised here and says it feels good to be home.