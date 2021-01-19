Two western PA men charged in criminal acts at U.S. Capitol

Scaffolding in place at the US Capitol in preparation for Joe Biden’s inauguration, January 12, 2021 (Nexstar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men from Western Pennsylvania have been arrested on charges related to criminal acts at the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to the Department of Justice.

Jorden Mink of Oakdale and Matthew Perna of Sharon are both facing charges. United States Attorney Scott W. Brady said these charges are a result of collaboration with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

“Together with our federal, state and local partners, we will ensure that our community is safe from those who would incite or commit further violent acts,” Brady said. “Such criminal activity will be met with swift justice.”

Mink has been charged with unlawful entry on restricted grounds while using or carrying a deadly/dangerous weapon, along with theft of government property. Perna has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.