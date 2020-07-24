Two weekend detours in place for Route 56

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Detours will be placed over the next two weekends to replace two precast box culverts in the area of Fishertown Countrytown Store, (near Chestnut Ridge School District) on Route 56 (Quaker Valley Road) between Route 96 (Cortland Avenue) in Pleasantville and I-99 in Cessna in East St. Clair Township.

Construction will take place Aug.1-2 and again on Aug. 8-9. A 27-mile detour will be implemented overnight from 9 p.m.- 9 a.m.

Motorists should expect delays. All work is weather dependent.