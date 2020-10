UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former Army Rangers Joe Webb and Cody McCormick, with flags in hand, made a 170 mile trek over five days from Delaware Water Gap, PA (near the New Jersey border) to Old Main in University Park.

They did this to support The Wounded Warrior Project–which helps care for veterans wounded in combat.

As of Thursday, Webb and McCormick raised $14,000–but their goal is $50,000.

Here is the link to donate to their cause.