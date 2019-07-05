Two teens shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Two teenage boys are in critical condition after a shooting last night in Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the shooting happened around shortly after 11 p.m. following the 4th of July fireworks display.

Officers say several people were involved in a fight at Katz Plaza when shots were fired.

One boy was shot in the head, while another was shot in the stomach.

They were both from the Pittsburgh area, and were 16 and 18 years old.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Director says they are looking for ways to ensure this does not happen again; especially during evening events with large crowds.

This will include an evaluation of transportation, and lighting throughout the downtown area .