Two states added to PA travel advisory; 59 PA counties in substantial category of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has reported that 59 counties in Pennsylvania have been placed in the “substantial” category for community transmission.

In addition, non-essential travel to Maryland and Delaware has been highly discouraged. Virginia was added to the travel advisory list last week.

Several counties in the substantial category are in our viewing area: Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset. Cameron County is the only county in our viewing area that has been placed in the “low” level of community transmission.

“The significant increase in cases and percent positivity across much of the state is cause for concern,” Gov. Wolf said. “We need all Pennsylvanians to take a stand and answer the call to protect one another.”

Here is a breakdown of the counties across Pennsylvania:

Low – Cameron, Forest, Sullivan

Forest, Sullivan Moderate – Fayette, Pike, Susquehanna, Warren, Wayne

Substantial – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Tioga, Union, Venango, Washington, Westmoreland, Wyoming, York

According to the DOH, the statewide positivity rate is now at 9.6% with a seven-day increase of 26,215 cases.

The DOH said that every county in Pennsylvania has a concerning percent positivity above 5% except for the following counties:

Susquehanna (4.6%)

Wayne (3.7%)

Union (3.2%)

Cameron (2.1%)

Forest (1.8%)

The full list of states included in the Pennsylvania travel advisory can be found below: