Two people killed in Elk County crash

JAY TOWNSHIP. ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on an Elk County road killed two people earlier this afternoon.

Luther Wolff, 69, and his passenger Stephen Wolff, 53, were traveling on State-Route 255 near Micale Road.

Officials say their Dodge Ram Pickup-Truck pulled into a gravel parking lot before re-entering the road.

Luther lost control of the vehicle, striking an embankment.

Reports say the truck flipped several times before coming to rest on its roof.

Both of the men died from their injuries.