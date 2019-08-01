Two officers assaulted during domestic dispute call, husband charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local police responded to a domestic dispute call late Tuesday night, July 27, and things got violent when the wife let the officers into the house.

One Altoona police officer was badly bitten by a dog and broke his hand. He’s now recovering.

The other officer is back to work but was punched in the face multiple times.

The officers responded to that domestic dispute between Andrew and Shannon Booker, who had their young daughter.

According to the police report, the wife let officers inside the home when the husband become verbally hostile and physical. Andrew punched one of the officers in the face and chest several times.

In the chaos, the family’s dog escaped and attacked the officers.

Bodycam footage captured the husband laughing and encouraging the dog’s behavior while shouting “Yeah, get ’em” they report.

Andrew Booker was soon arrested for aggravated assault and the department says this situation didn’t have to happen.

“The actions of Mr. Booker, the hostility towards the officers, the wanting to go to a room where there would be possible weapons while he’s under the influence of alcohol and obviously showing hostility towards our officers, you know this could have been avoided but due to the actions of Mr. Booker these things did happen.” -Sgt Matthew Plummer

Andrew Booker’s bail was set at 40,000 dollars cash.

His preliminary hearing is set for August 14, 2019.