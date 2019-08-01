Two men arrested for armed robbery, shooting a car

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While on a traffic stop at 1:49 a.m. August 1, an officer was approached by a female stating that her car was shot at. Three .40 caliber shell casings were found at the intersection of Fairfield Ave. and D Street.

The woman identified one of the men as Brandon Mays, 18, as he and a juvenile approached the area. While talking with them, the officer determined the juvenile was the one who fired the gun.

Brandon Mays, 18

During the course of talking with the suspects, the officer got a report of a robbery. The suspects matched the description from the robbery where they showed a gun and demanded money, getting $50 from the victim.

While being processed, the juvenile was found to have $55 in his pockets.

Both men were taken to Cambria County Jail.