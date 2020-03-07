Two-legged dog finalist for the new Cadbury Bunny

(CNN) — “No bunny knows easter better than Cadbury!”

And “Lieutenant Dan” hopes to be the 2020 face of that famous mammal!

The new Richmond, Ohio Coonhound, is named after the character in Forrest Gump, who lost his legs in combat.

His owner says Lieutenant Dan was born a little different, but he still lives life to the fullest.

Besides Lieutenant Dan, finalists include a mini-horse, pig, llama, hamster, a duck, and two cats.

The popular easter candy brand started the promotion 30 years ago with a commercial about a clucking bunny.

Besides being the star of a new tv commercial, the winner gets $5,000