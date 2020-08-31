Two found with meth, intention to sell in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing drug charges after police discovered methamphetamine in their vehicle on July 10.

Shane Fraser, 34, of Mineral Point and Richard Wertz, 41, of Altoona face charges of possession with intent to deliver.

Logan Township police said that they were given information from a confidential source that Fraser had methamphetamine to sell and was currently at the Plank Road Sheetz. At 8:30 p.m. police said they identified Fraser in a silver sedan in the parking lot.

Police said they followed the vehicle to the Microtel parking lot and that while talking to Fraser and Wertz, a packaged shard of methamphetamine was observed partially under the car.

More methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Wertz’s bag, according to the report.