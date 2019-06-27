Two DuBois men plead guilty to mail theft

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two residents of DuBois pled guilty in federal court to charges of mail theft, and conspiracy to commit mail theft, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.

David Moore, 26, and Joshua Frantz, 26, each pled guilty to two counts. Both men have stolen mail from individuals at an apartment complex at 122 West Washington Avenue in DuBois around February/March 2016.

Surveillance video caught the two men on at least 11 occasions and they made off with mail from more than 60 individuals.

District Judge Kim R Gibson has scheduled sentencing for October 22, 2019, for both men. They could be facing up to 10 years in prison, up to a $500,000 fine, or both.

The investigation was led by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the DuBois Police Department.