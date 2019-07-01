Two dead, two injured after crash in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on McAlvey’s Fort Road in Barree Township on Sunday, June 30.

Vehicle one was traveling south with the driver and two passengers when it crossed into the oncoming lane. It swiped a car carrying a driver and two passengers, then proceeded to hit a third vehicle head-on.

The driver of vehicle one, Trevor Nathia Irvin, 25, and passenger Sarah Jane Almashie, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person in the car was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center. No one in vehicle one was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the third car was flown to UPMC. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The second car, had no reported injuries.