Two-day detour in place on Route 96

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a detour in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday, April 29 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30 in Napier Township.

The road work is due to a superstructure replacement which runs under Camp Ground Road within Shawnee State Park. Traffic will be detoured using State Park Road and Turner Camp Road off of Route 96.

Park visitors will still be able to access all areas of the park. Access to the campgrounds will be via Turner Camp Road.

This $636,398 project to replace the campground entrance bridge superstructure is expected to be completed by July 18.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com