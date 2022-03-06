Highlights

Sat Mar 12, predawn: Venus and Mars will be separated by about 4º above the south southeastern horizon

The James Webb Space Telescope has been added to JPL’s Eyes on the Solar System orrery. https://eyes.nasa.gov/apps/orrery/#/sc_jwst

Pi day is coming, NASA takes March 14th as an opportunity to celebrate Math. NASA Pi Day Did you know NASA uses a representation of pi only to 15 places? 15 is plenty to calculate the circumference of the Earth to accuracy within the size of a molecule. 18 ways NASA uses pi Pi Day activities



Upcoming Launches

· Tue, Mar 8 09:06 AM EST (14:06 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-40 (4-10) from the Cape Canaveral SFS in Florida

· Fri, Mar 18 09:55 PM +06 (15:55 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Soyuz MS-21 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

· Wed, Mar 30 02:46 PM EDT (18:46 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Ax-1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

· Fri, Apr 15 08:32 AM EDT (12:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew-4 from the Kennedy Space Center in FloridaTimes are local to the launch site, note UTC time

On This Day

March 6, 2015 (7 years ago): Dawn becomes first spacecraft to orbit dwarf planet Ceres

March 6, 1936 (86 years ago): Valentina Tereshkova first woman in space born

March 8, 1979 (43 years ago): Active volcanoes found on Io

March 9, 1934 (88 years ago): Yuri Gagarin born, first human in space

March 10, 1977 (45 years ago): Rings discovered around Uranus

March 10, 2006 (16 years ago): Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter arrives at Mars

March 12, 2015 (6 years ago): Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission launched

Fireball activity last week

The Moon this week (and next)

% illuminated Sun Mar 06 18.6 % Mon Mar 07 26.8 % Tue Mar 08 35.7 % Wed Mar 09 45.0 % Thu Mar 10 first quarter moon 5:45 AM Fri Mar 11 63.6 % Sat Mar 12 72.5 % Sun Mar 13 80.6 % Mon Mar 14 87.7 % Tue Mar 15 93.5 % Wed Mar 16 97.6 %

percentage of lunar disc illuminated by the Sun each day at 8 p.m. local unless specified

Recent space news

The Curiosity Mars rover sent back images of a flower-like mineral deposit about 1cm wide. read more.

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping, click on times for an idea of what the path will look like from your area. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

Chinese Space Station (Tianhe-1)