Highlights

  • Sat Mar 12, predawn: Venus and Mars will be separated by about 4º above the south southeastern horizon
  • The James Webb Space Telescope has been added to JPL’s Eyes on the Solar System orrery. https://eyes.nasa.gov/apps/orrery/#/sc_jwst
  • Pi day is coming, NASA takes March 14th as an opportunity to celebrate Math. NASA Pi Day

Upcoming Launches

·  Tue, Mar 8 09:06 AM EST (14:06 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-40 (4-10) from the Cape Canaveral SFS in Florida

·  Fri, Mar 18 09:55 PM +06 (15:55 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Soyuz MS-21 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

·  Wed, Mar 30 02:46 PM EDT (18:46 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Ax-1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

·  Fri, Apr 15 08:32 AM EDT (12:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew-4 from the Kennedy Space Center in FloridaTimes are local to the launch site, note UTC time

On This Day

  • March 6, 2015 (7 years ago): Dawn becomes first spacecraft to orbit dwarf planet Ceres
  • March 6, 1936 (86 years ago): Valentina Tereshkova first woman in space born
  • March 8, 1979 (43 years ago): Active volcanoes found on Io
  • March 9, 1934 (88 years ago): Yuri Gagarin born, first human in space
  • March 10, 1977 (45 years ago): Rings discovered around Uranus
  • March 10, 2006 (16 years ago): Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter arrives at Mars
  • March 12, 2015 (6 years ago): Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission launched

Fireball activity last week

US/Easternduration (sec)reportslocationvisible from Altoona, PAvideo
2022-03-05 02:213.5540 mi NNW of Allentown PAprobably, high in the E sky
2022-02-27 21:071.5650 mi SSW of Akron OHmaybe, mid W sky
2022-03-03 22:011.5510 mi ENE of New York NYmaybe, mid E sky
2022-02-27 23:431.5540 mi S of Toledo OHmaybe, mid W sky
2022-03-02 06:053.5520 mi NW of Detroit MImaybe, low in the NNW sky
2022-02-28 04:411.5550 mi SSE of New Haven CTmaybe, low in the E sky
2022-02-28 04:433.5520 mi SSW of Boston MAdoubtful, just above the ENE horizon
2022-02-27 00:263.51040 mi SE of Milwaukee WIdoubtful, just above the NNW horizon
2022-03-05 04:531.5840 mi W of Chicago IL
2022-03-02 04:5960.0930 mi NE of St. Louis MO#1 #2 #3
2022-03-02 07:153.5720 mi NE of Sioux City IA#1
2022-02-28 21:221.52330 mi SW of Bakersfield CA#1

The Moon this week (and next)

  % illuminated
 Sun Mar 0618.6 %
 Mon Mar 0726.8 %
 Tue Mar 0835.7 %
 Wed Mar 0945.0 %
 Thu Mar 10first quarter moon 5:45 AM
 Fri Mar 1163.6 %
 Sat Mar 1272.5 %
 Sun Mar 1380.6 %
 Mon Mar 1487.7 %
 Tue Mar 1593.5 %
 Wed Mar 1697.6 %

percentage of lunar disc illuminated by the Sun each day at 8 p.m. local unless specified

Recent space news

  • The Curiosity Mars rover sent back images of a flower-like mineral deposit about 1cm wide. read more.

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping, click on times for an idea of what the path will look like from your area. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

Chinese Space Station (Tianhe-1)