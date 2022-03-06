Highlights
- Sat Mar 12, predawn: Venus and Mars will be separated by about 4º above the south southeastern horizon
- The James Webb Space Telescope has been added to JPL’s Eyes on the Solar System orrery. https://eyes.nasa.gov/apps/orrery/#/sc_jwst
- Pi day is coming, NASA takes March 14th as an opportunity to celebrate Math. NASA Pi Day
- Did you know NASA uses a representation of pi only to 15 places? 15 is plenty to calculate the circumference of the Earth to accuracy within the size of a molecule.
- 18 ways NASA uses pi
- Pi Day activities
Upcoming Launches
· Tue, Mar 8 09:06 AM EST (14:06 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-40 (4-10) from the Cape Canaveral SFS in Florida
· Fri, Mar 18 09:55 PM +06 (15:55 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Soyuz MS-21 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan
· Wed, Mar 30 02:46 PM EDT (18:46 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Ax-1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida
· Fri, Apr 15 08:32 AM EDT (12:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew-4 from the Kennedy Space Center in FloridaTimes are local to the launch site, note UTC time
On This Day
- March 6, 2015 (7 years ago): Dawn becomes first spacecraft to orbit dwarf planet Ceres
- March 6, 1936 (86 years ago): Valentina Tereshkova first woman in space born
- March 8, 1979 (43 years ago): Active volcanoes found on Io
- March 9, 1934 (88 years ago): Yuri Gagarin born, first human in space
- March 10, 1977 (45 years ago): Rings discovered around Uranus
- March 10, 2006 (16 years ago): Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter arrives at Mars
- March 12, 2015 (6 years ago): Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission launched
Fireball activity last week
|US/Eastern
|duration (sec)
|reports
|location
|visible from Altoona, PA
|video
|2022-03-05 02:21
|3.5
|5
|40 mi NNW of Allentown PA
|probably, high in the E sky
|2022-02-27 21:07
|1.5
|6
|50 mi SSW of Akron OH
|maybe, mid W sky
|2022-03-03 22:01
|1.5
|5
|10 mi ENE of New York NY
|maybe, mid E sky
|2022-02-27 23:43
|1.5
|5
|40 mi S of Toledo OH
|maybe, mid W sky
|2022-03-02 06:05
|3.5
|5
|20 mi NW of Detroit MI
|maybe, low in the NNW sky
|2022-02-28 04:41
|1.5
|5
|50 mi SSE of New Haven CT
|maybe, low in the E sky
|2022-02-28 04:43
|3.5
|5
|20 mi SSW of Boston MA
|doubtful, just above the ENE horizon
|2022-02-27 00:26
|3.5
|10
|40 mi SE of Milwaukee WI
|doubtful, just above the NNW horizon
|2022-03-05 04:53
|1.5
|8
|40 mi W of Chicago IL
|2022-03-02 04:59
|60.0
|9
|30 mi NE of St. Louis MO
|#1 #2 #3
|2022-03-02 07:15
|3.5
|7
|20 mi NE of Sioux City IA
|#1
|2022-02-28 21:22
|1.5
|23
|30 mi SW of Bakersfield CA
|#1
The Moon this week (and next)
|% illuminated
|Sun Mar 06
|18.6 %
|Mon Mar 07
|26.8 %
|Tue Mar 08
|35.7 %
|Wed Mar 09
|45.0 %
|Thu Mar 10
|first quarter moon 5:45 AM
|Fri Mar 11
|63.6 %
|Sat Mar 12
|72.5 %
|Sun Mar 13
|80.6 %
|Mon Mar 14
|87.7 %
|Tue Mar 15
|93.5 %
|Wed Mar 16
|97.6 %
percentage of lunar disc illuminated by the Sun each day at 8 p.m. local unless specified
Recent space news
- The Curiosity Mars rover sent back images of a flower-like mineral deposit about 1cm wide. read more.
Satellite Passes

International Space Station (ISS)
- fair pass begins Mon Mar 07 5:46:38 AM EST from the NW above horizon, reaches 43°, lasts 6.5 minutes
- poor pass begins Tue Mar 08 5:00:12 AM EST from the NW above horizon, reaches 29°, lasts 4.5 minutes
- poor pass begins Wed Mar 09 4:14:19 AM EST from the NNW above horizon, reaches 22°, lasts 1.9 minutes
- outstanding pass begins Wed Mar 09 5:47:16 AM EST from the WNW above horizon, reaches 69°, lasts 6.7 minutes
- outstanding pass begins Thu Mar 10 5:01:29 AM EST from the NW above horizon, reaches 69°, lasts 4.4 minutes
- fair pass begins Fri Mar 11 4:15:51 AM EST from the NW above horizon, reaches 42°, lasts 1.8 minutes
- poor pass begins Fri Mar 11 5:48:49 AM EST from the W above horizon, reaches 23°, lasts 4.9 minutes
- fair pass begins Sat Mar 12 5:03:21 AM EST from the WNW above horizon, reaches 39°, lasts 2.9 minutes
- below trees pass begins Tue Mar 15 8:19:19 PM EDT from the SSE above horizon, reaches 15°, lasts 1.8 minutes
Chinese Space Station (Tianhe-1)
- pass begins Mon Mar 07 4:34:48 AM EST from the W above horizon, reaches 77°, lasts 1.4 minutes
