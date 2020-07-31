Two charged with drugs at Bedford hotel

BEDFORD, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police have filed charges against a man and woman after being called to the Quality Inn in Bedford for a welfare check.

Troopers report that they arrived at the hotel just after noon on July 29, to check on Danny Caldwell, 32, of Claysburg, and Summer Clark-Eckard, 30, of Butler.

Caldwell was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark-Eckard was also in possession of paraphernalia, and illegal controlled substance and also had a bench warrant out of Bedford County.

Clark-Eckard attempted to give police false identification before being properly identified.