Two charged with drug possession after passing out in vehicle

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were charged with drug possession after passing out in front of a gas pump on July 10, according to police.

Scott Baker Jr., 25, and Bobbie Baker, 49, of Williamsburg, were both charged with drug possession and paraphernalia.

The Logan Township Police Department was dispatched to the Sheetz on 678 Frankstown Rd. around 1 a.m. on a report of a vehicle with two occupants that had been sitting at the pump for the past hour.

Police said that upon arrival, the windows were down and they saw Bobbie Baker sitting in the driver seat and Scott Baker in the passenger seat. Both individuals appeared to be passed out but were still breathing.

Officers were able to wake them and found several kinds of prescription pills, marijuana, several syringes, several empty bags of methamphetamine and other methamphetamine paraphernalia, according to the report.



Both Scott and Bobbie Baker refused treatment by emergency services. Scott Baker was transported to Blair County Prison on an active arrest warrant through the Blair County Sheriff’s Office.