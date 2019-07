CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers and Airmen are among the twenty best Marksmen in the state.

More than 70 members competed in the “Governor’s Twenty” match, which includes rifle’s and pistols, over the weekend.

Corporal Brennen Koji from State College and Sergeant Joshua Wetzel from Howard both made the list.

The competition has been going on for more than 50 years in the PA National Guard, which is the second-largest National Guard in the nation.