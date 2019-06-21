Two bottled water companies violate guidelines

(WTAJ) — A test conducted by Califronia non-profit Center for Enviromental Health found that two brands of bottled water, Penafiel, owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper, and Starkey, owned by Whole Foods, contain levels of arsenic that are higher than tap water, violating state guidelines.

According to California law, high levels of arsenic can cause reproductive harm and cancer. Products that violate recommended levels have to be labeled.

“Customers typically purchase bottled water at exorbitantly high costs with the assumption that it is safer and healthier to drink than tap water, unaware that they are ingesting an extremely toxic metal linked to birth defects and cancer,” said Michael Green, the organization’s CEO, in a statement.

This coinsides with independent findings by Consumer Reports that found the same brands of water have nearly double the federal limit of arsenic in water.

Keurig Dr. Pepper has stopped production of Penafiel for two weeks after the release of the initial report, proposing they’ll improve their waster filtration.

So far, the FDA has yet to recall either brand.

Panafiel is currently sold at Target, Walmat and other places while Starkey is sold at Whole Foods.