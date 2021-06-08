Two Blair Co. residents transported to UMPC Altoona after crash

Accident in Allegheny Township transports two to UPMC Altoona.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)— A 21-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Monday, June 7 after a crash in Allegheny Township.

Adam Gardner, of Tyrone, suffered serious injuries after another driver turned left in front of the 2005 Yamaha motorcycle he was driving just before 7 p.m., according to Allegheny Township police.

Barbara Thacker, 68, of Tyrone, was headed south on Plank Road in a 2016 Nissan sedan when she turned left into Plank Road Commons and into the path of Gardner.

Gardner was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment of major injuries, Allegheny Township police Chief Leo Berg said. Thacker was also taken to UPMC Altoona for evaluation.

Allegheny Township police are still investigating the crash.