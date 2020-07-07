Two arrested in Altoona drug bust

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two individuals were arrested this morning on various drug charges in Altoona after a joint investigation with the Altoona Police Department and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Jonathan Delacruz and Tori Wilt were arrested after the execution of two search warrants at two residences on Beale Avenue and 6th Avenue.

Officers seized 153 grams of fentanyl, 77 grams of raw heroin and 1,350 bags of packaged heroin. Officers also seized $186,360 cash and four vehicles belonging to Delacruz.

Delacruz and Wilt were both committed to the Blair County Prison in lieu of $500,000 straight cash bail.

