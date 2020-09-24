Two arrested after child, pets found in home with rotting garbage

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona residents are in custody after the residence where their two minor children live was found in uninhabitable conditions on Sept. 23.

Amanda Marie Huff, 36 and Travis James Huff, 35, face felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor charges of the neglect of an animal.

Police said they were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of First Avenue in Altoona at 2:26 p.m. for a reference to deplorable living conditions. Police were advised that Blair County Adult Parole/Probation Officers were on the scene conducting a field visit with both Amanda and Travis Huff, who are currently under their supervision.

One of the probation officers told police that the door was ajar when he arrived and that he could see into the living room area, where trash was laying all over the area. The officer told police he announced his presence and was greeted by Amanda and Travis Huff.

Both probation officers entered the residence and located Huff’s six-year-old child in an upstairs bedroom, which had rotting food and trash completely surrounding the bed and an abundance of flies flying around the entire upstairs dwelling, according to the report.

Police entered the living room area and observed trash, rotting garbage and flies all over the entire downstairs living area, according to the report. Police said they also observed two dogs in kennels in the living room.

Police observed cat and dog feces smeared into the floor of the living room.

Travis Huff told police that the family initially moved into the residence in the spring of 2020 and had moved out last week, “either Thursday or Friday” due to the water being shut off.

Travis told police they were residing at the Roadway Inn with their six-year-old, but their 16-year-old child remained behind in the residence because she worked after school. During the visit, the 16-year-old was at her job, according to Travis Huff.

Travis Huff told police that he returned to the residence with his six-year-old child and Amanda Huff a few days ago to stay the night but then left to go back to the Roadway Inn because the water was still shut off.



Travis Huff told police that as of Sept. 23, the water was on and he, Amanda Huff and the six-year-old were currently living in the residence on First Avenue, according to the report.

Police then entered the kitchen and found dirty dishes, rotting food in pans and hundreds of flies on and around the sink and stove. Police said the floor was covered with open trash bags containing rotten food with flies swarming above, along with several hanging fly traps covered in flies.

The Altoona City Code department arrived on scene and deemed the residence uninhabitable in its current state, according to the report.

Blair County Children Youth Services placed both minor children with family members. Two dogs, one cat and one guinea pig were taken into custody by the Humane Society.

Both Amanda and Travis Huff have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.