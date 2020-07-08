Two Altoona women charged with robbery, aggravated assault

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two women from Altoona were charged with aggravated assault and robbery after assaulting another woman at the Rodeway Inn in Altoona.

Nicole Zeth, 34, and Ashley Decriscio, 31, were both charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to police, they were dispatched on June 28 at 9:30 p.m. for a female that had been assaulted by two other females. Witness accounts and surveillance video showed that Zeth and Decriscio punched the victim multiple times outside of a room. The victim was also kicked and chunks were ripped out of her hair.



After the assault, police said that the victim’s cell phone was stolen as the victim was attempting to make a call for help.



The victim suffered injuries to the face, neck, arms, head, ribs and knees. She was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment.