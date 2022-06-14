Central Pennsylvania is in a warm and muggy airmass on the edge of an upper-level area of high pressure. That upper-level high has been bringing dangerous heat to a good chunk of the country from the south to the southwest.



Central Pennsylvania will see some of that heat along with a few more storms over the next couple of days. A strong cold front Thursday will spark strong to severe storms as it crosses the region.



So, look for a very warm Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with spotty afternoon showers/storms.

Another cluster of storms will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning that could make for a rough morning commute.



The cold front approaches Thursday afternoon with the severe weather threat. Behind the front drier and much cooler air settles in for the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday highs will be around 70 with widespread 40s by Saturday morning and 40s to low 50s Sunday morning.