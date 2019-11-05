Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 5th, 2019

Today will be cloudy with some showers and then clouds will break late in the afternoon. A cold front will be moving across Central PA. Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could be higher. Tonight we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. During the overnight hours there will be a partially clear sky.

Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west-southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with rain showers. You’ll want to use caution because roadways could become slick. Especially on roads that have fallen leaves on them. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. The rain showers will turn into some snow showers. The ridges and tops of mountains could pick up an inch of snow. Most of the valleys will see very little accumulation. Thursday night we will fall in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday there will be some snow showers around for the first half of the day. We will have high temperatures only in the lower to mid 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 50s. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. This could be the coldest night so far this season.

Saturday there will be a mostly sunny sky as high pressure is in place. Despite the sunshine, it is going to be another chilly day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a clear sky. Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday temperatures will reach into the upper 30s to lower 40s. During the day on Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers and flurries on Monday. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.