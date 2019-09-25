TSA: 2 guns stopped at Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — TSA officers ate Harrisburg International Airport have stopped two men from taking guns onto airplanes in the past three days.

Earlier today, September 25, a man from Chambersburg was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his backpack.

On Monday, September 23, a Salt Lake City, Utah resident was cited by police after TSA caught him trying to bring a 9mm handgun, two loaded magazine clips, and a box of 50 bullets, all in his carry-on bag. They report the gun itself was not loaded.

Airport Authority Police was called each time and cited the men on weapons charges.

This marks the third and fourth guns caught at the checkpoint so far this year.