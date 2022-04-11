HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Easter is just around the corner! Our friend and nutritionist, Holly Doan stopped by to share some hippity hoppity Easter treats with us.

Starting with a festive breakfast, Holly prepared the cutest bunny pancakes. As a busy mom, Holly appreciates convenience whenever possible, so she used frozen pancakes for this recipe and says you can even get your kids to help cut shapes and form the bunny.

Next Holly created the most adorable eggs in a hash brown nest! Using a cupcake tin, you can simply add hash browns to the compartment forming a nest shape and baking! Then add a hard boiled egg to the top, and done! Holly says starting the day with a nutritious breakfast will keep you fueled with energy for the day.

Moving on to snacks, Holly shared a recipe for Carrot Cake Energy Bites. These grab and go bites will hold you over throughout the day as you’re waiting for that big dinner! By using a few simple ingredients like oats, carrots, walnuts and dates — you’ll have a healthy treat in no time! And don’t forget to finish the bites by rolling them in un-sweetened coconut flakes!

Of course with any holiday comes some sweets! Morgan and Holly built some fruity flower cookies for dessert! Holly likes the Sweet Loren’s Cookies because they’re gluten-free, dairy-free, and peanut/tree nut free and they are pre-made — so super simple! Then, Holly topped off the cookies with Giant brand vanilla Greek yogurt and decorated them with fruits. Holly says this is a fun way to get your kids involved and encourages them to try new fruits.

If you plan on stopping by any Giant or Martin’s grocery store, your kids can participate in a scavenger hunt! While supplies last, kids can grab a scavenger hunt sheet when they enter the store, crack the clues to find some of our favorite products, and then claim their prize at customer service!